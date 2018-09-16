Hollister Hosts State of the Ozarks Festival Video

HOLLISTER, Mo. -- Another Ozarks festival in the making was the State of the Ozarks in downtown Hollister.

This is the second annual event on Downing Street, which grew from a local media company into a creative community.

From coffee shops to cosplay to churches, there were a variety of vendors.

You could find potters, florists, even chiropractors.

Festival organizer Dale Grubaugh said the State of the Ozarks creative community is not trying to replace or compete with anyone.

"We just want to give everybody an opportunity to have a voice, to have a platform to get their business out there, to get their name out there, to get their face out there and that's our target for State of the Ozarks, to do just that," Grubaugh said.

Grubaugh adds the streets were full all day long and Saturday's event may have been bigger than last year.