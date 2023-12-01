SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Ozarks are gearing up for the holiday season with parades, lights, and much more.
Here are some parades in the area to get you in the holiday spirit around the Ozarks.
- Branson’s Adoration Day Parade – Sunday, December 3 at 5:30 p.m. in Downtown Branson.
- Cassville Christmas Parade – Saturday, December 2 at 6 p.m. beginning at Main Street from Y Hwy and ending just past Casey’s General Store.
- Crane Christmas Parade – Saturday, December 2 at 6 p.m. at Crane Parks on N. Commerce Street.
- Marshfield Christmas Parade – Saturday, December 2 at 4:45 p.m. at Marshfield Square. The theme is “An All-American Christmas.”
- Reeds Spring Christmas Parade – Sunday, December 3 at 1 p.m. beginning at JP Auto and ending at 22957 Main Street.
- Rogersville Christmas Parade – Saturday, December 2 beginning at 4:45 p.m.
- Sedalia Christmas Parade – Saturday, December 2 from 6-9 p.m. at the Pettis County Courthouse.
- Seymour Christmas Parade – Saturday, December 2 at 5:30 p.m. at the Seymour Downtown Square. The theme is “Candy Cane Christmas.”