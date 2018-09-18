Hog Farm In Arkansas Loses Another Battle
ARKANSAS - A controversial hog farm in Arkansas lost another battle in their ongoing effort to remain in business.
On Monday, the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality issued a draft decision that would deny a permit for C & H hog farm in New County, to continue operating.
The farm is operating on an expired permit.
The ADEQ's denial of the permit opens up an Opportunity for the public to weigh in on the decision.
C & H is located on Big Creek, about 6 miles from where it connects to the Buffalo River, opponents of the farm are concerned about hog waste contaminating the river.
Supporters of the farm say there is no scientific evidence to prove C & H poses a threat to the Buffalo River.
