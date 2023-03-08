SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – “Sharing Stories of the Crossroads” is an Ozarks-based history-themed radio show on KICK 92.3 FM & 1340 AM.

Host John Sellars said this week marks the one-year anniversary of the program, which began on March 2, 2022. Fellow local historians Dr. Dale Moore and David Eslick joined Sellars to reflect on the year and shared even more stories about the Ozarks.

Sellars talked about his guests in the past few months.

“One that stands out to me was David Harrison’s interview. I had no idea of his other careers and how his life had progressed to ultimately being a very famous children’s author,” said Sellars. Harrison started out as a scientist, switched to working in a greeting card company, and then ran his family business before becoming a full-time author.

Sellars said he wishes he could chat with people he interviewed from years ago.

“I would give anything to have them still living and be able to talk to people like Homer Boyd, who was one of the Philharmonic’s or Fred Raines, who was the floor director for the Ozark Jubilee, or people like that,” said Sellars. “Russell Keller, who was… involved in more history in the city than you can imagine. And just have them tell stories for a while. But they’re all long gone. Sadly, we lose people every day that can tell us wonderful stories.”

He hopes this year will bring more interesting people, stories, and things to follow up on.

You can catch Sharing Stories of the Crossroads every Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. on KICK 92.3 FM & 1340 AM radio or online.

Click on the video above to learn more about John Sellars’ life prior to the show.