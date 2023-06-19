SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Months after Wayne Rader, the co-owner of Pappy’s Place, died in January, the historic Springfield restaurant is up for sale.

According to a social media post from Pappy’s Place BBQ, Rader’s wife Susan decided to put the restaurant up for sale. Pappy’s Place will stay open until someone purchases it, according to the post.

“At this time, it’s too much for Susan after the loss of Wayne to continue on,” the post reads. “She’s ready for the next chapter of her life!”

Pappy’s Place BBQ is located at 943 N. Main St. Before the passing of Rader, they purchased a building next door with the intention of opening a pub.