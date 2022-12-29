OZARK, Mo. — A historic building in the Ozark downtown square has collapsed.

At the corner of First and Church Street, the front portion of a historic brick building that housed a local business — Adventure Coffee — collapsed, leaving piles of bricks and rubble on the sidewalk and street.

According to a release from the Ozark Police Department from 9 a.m. this morning, Dec. 29, no injuries were caused by the collapse. The police asked that people avoid the area while crews work to evacuate adjoining buildings.

KOLR10 is on the scene. This article will be updated as more information is released.