Highway Patrol to have Extra Troopers for the Holiday

SPRINGFIELD, MO. - As the Fourth of July holiday gets closer, law enforcement in Missouri are ramping up patrols to make sure our roads are safe.

Since the holiday is in the middle of the week this year, Highway Patrol troopers are expecting the peak travel times to be a bit different.

They tell us this evening is expected to be busy with another wave of travelers tomorrow night, and Thursday morning.

So you'll see troopers every 20 miles along Interstate 44.

Sergeant John Lueckenhoff with the Missouri Highway Patrol says the advice he gives is the same advice every year. But a strong reminder to plan ahead and drive smart is necessary.

“Unfortunately last year during the counting period we lost 26 lives across the state. And that was a really terrible holiday as you can imagine. The loss of one life in a motor vehicle accident is one too many. So we want to remind motorists that you certainly need to may attention, put your cell phone down, focus on the job of driving. Obviously wear that seatbelt," Sgt. Lueckenhoff says.

If you need help from the Highway Patrol this holiday, you can dial *55 to reach the nearest troop headquarters.