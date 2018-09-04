Highway Patrol Releases Labor Day Holiday Stats

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo- The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released the Labor Day holiday weekend stats.

Overall, five people died in traffic crashes, compared to last year there were 11 fatalities.

The Highway Patrol investigated the following:

Crashes ─ 258

Injuries ─ 92

Fatalities ─ 5

DWI ─ 97

For boating statistics:

Crashes ─ 9

Injuries ─ 3

Fatalities ─ 0

Drownings ─ 0

BWI ─ 15

During the 2017 period, the Patrol investigated 313 traffic crashes, which included 130 injuries and eight of the 11 fatalities. They also investigated seven boating crashes involving three injuries and one fatality; and arrested 13 people for boating while intoxicated on the state's rivers and lakes.

Of the four traffic crash fatalities troopers investigated, three occurred in the Troop C, Weldon Spring, MO, area, and one occurred in the Troop D, Springfield, MO, area. The Springfield Police Department investigated one fatality over the 2018 Labor Day holiday weekend.

Two fatalities occurred on Friday, August 31, two people died in traffic crashes on Saturday, September 1, and there were no traffic fatalities reported on Sunday, September 2.

The fatality statistics could change if late deaths occur or if departments update the list after investigations are complete.