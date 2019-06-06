News

Highway Patrol releases annual school bus inspections

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 06:42 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 09:27 PM CDT

Highway Patrol releases annual school bus inspections

SPRINGFIELD, M,o.-- School bus inspections for districts across the state were released by the Highway Patrol.

Their annual inspections showed high rates for many local school districts.

Springfield received a 93 percent approval rate, Nixa even got 100 percent approval for all of the district's buses.
    
If you would like to see the ratings given to any other districts in the state click here

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected