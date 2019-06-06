Highway Patrol releases annual school bus inspections Video

SPRINGFIELD, M,o.-- School bus inspections for districts across the state were released by the Highway Patrol.

Their annual inspections showed high rates for many local school districts.

Springfield received a 93 percent approval rate, Nixa even got 100 percent approval for all of the district's buses.



If you would like to see the ratings given to any other districts in the state click here.