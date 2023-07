ROGERSVILLE, Mo. – A crash on Highway 60 and Highland Springs resulted in an injury.

According to the Logan Rogersville Fire Department Facebook page, crews were dispatched to a crash on Highway 60, just past Highland Springs.

Courtesy: Logan Rogersville Fire Protection District

According to Chief Richard Stirts, one vehicle “T-boned” another car as it tried to cross the highway. Two people from the same vehicle were brought to the hospital.