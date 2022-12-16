CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — Four agencies are battling a house fire in Nixa early Friday morning, led by the Ozark Fire Protection District with assistance from Nixa, Logan-Rogersville and Battlefield.

When KOLR10 crews arrived at the scene around 5:30 a.m., the area near Combs Road and North Road in Christian County was blocked off. Heavy smoke could be smelled in the air.

Property records show Highlandville Police Chief Warren Hagar owns the property on fire. Hagar has been in contact with KOLR10 and confirms he was not home at the time of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.