Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated things to do in Springfield on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

#30. Fantastic Caverns

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,933)

– Type of activity: Caverns & Caves

– Address: 4872 N Farm Road 125, Springfield, MO 65803-6168

#29. Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,285)

– Type of activity: Natural History Museums • Aquariums

– Address: 500 W Sunshine St, Springfield, MO 65807-2436

#28. Springfield Botanical Gardens at Nathanael Greene/Close Memorial Park

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (567)

– Type of activity: Gardens

– Address: 2400 S Scenic Ave, Springfield, MO 65807-3220

#27. Springfield Conservation Nature Center

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (320)

– Type of activity: Nature & Wildlife Areas

– Address: 4601 S Nature Center Way, Springfield, MO 65804-4920

#26. Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (223)

– Type of activity: Parks • Gardens

– Address: 2400 S Scenic Ave, Springfield, MO 65807-3220

#25. Springfield Cardinals

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (494)

– Type of activity: Arenas & Stadiums

– Address: 955 E Trafficway St, Springfield, MO 65802-3671

#24. Discovery Center of Springfield

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (203)

– Type of activity: Science Museums

– Address: 438 St. Louis, Springfield, MO 65806

#23. Dickerson Park Zoo

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (480)

– Type of activity: Zoos

– Address: 3043 N Fort Ave, Springfield, MO 65803-1079

#22. Mother’s Brewing Company

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107)

– Type of activity: Breweries

– Address: 215 S Grant Ave, Springfield, MO 65806-2001

#21. NRA National Sporting Arms Museum

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (173)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 1935 S Campbell Ave Bass Pro Shops, Springfield, MO 65807-2650

#20. Route 66 Car Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: not available

#19. The World’s Largest Fork

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (212)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: 2215 W Chesterfield Blvd, Springfield, MO 65807-8683

#18. The Air and Military Museum of the Ozarks

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73)

– Type of activity: Speciality Museums

– Address: 2305 E Kearney St, Springfield, MO 65803-4970

#17. Pythian Castle

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (328)

– Type of activity: Castles

– Address: 1451 E Pythian St, Springfield, MO 65802-2137

#16. Springfield National Cemetery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85)

– Type of activity: Cemeteries

– Address: 1702 E Seminole St, Springfield, MO 65804-2438

#15. Missouri Institute of Natural Science

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25)

– Type of activity: Science Museums

– Address: 2327 W Farm Road 190, Springfield, MO 65810-2378

#14. Sequiota Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74)

– Type of activity: Bodies of Water • Nature & Wildlife Areas

– Address: 3500 S. Lone Pine Rd, Springfield, MO 65804

#13. Relics Antique Mall

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79)

– Type of activity: Antique Shops • Shopping Malls

– Address: 2015 W Battlefield St, Springfield, MO 65807-4115

#12. Rutledge-Wilson Farm Community Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77)

– Type of activity: Farms

– Address: 3825 W Farm Road 146, Springfield, MO 65802-7794

#11. History Museum on the Square

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39)

– Type of activity: Historic Walking Areas • History Museums

– Address: 154 Park Central Square, Springfield, MO 65806-1313

#10. Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,572)

– Type of activity: Speciality & Gift Shops

– Address: 1935 S Campbell Ave, Springfield, MO 65807-2650

#9. Battlefield Mall

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (100)

– Type of activity: Shopping Malls

– Address: 2825 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO 65804-3732

#8. Springfield Art Museum

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99)

– Type of activity: Art Museums

– Address: 1111 E Brookside Dr, Springfield, MO 65807-1899

#7. Gillioz Theatre

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81)

– Type of activity: Theaters

– Address: 325 Park Central E, Springfield, MO 65806-2206

#6. Route 66 Springfield Visitor Center

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76)

– Type of activity: Visitor Centers

– Address: 815 E Saint Louis St Suite 100, Springfield, MO 65806-2417

#5. Crystal Cave

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10)

– Type of activity: Caverns & Caves

– Address: 7126 N Crystal Cave Lane, Springfield, MO 65803

#4. Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34)

– Type of activity: Theaters

– Address: 525 S John Q Hammons Pkwy, Springfield, MO 65806-2531

#3. Mikes Unique, Collectable & Antique Flea Market

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23)

– Type of activity: Antique Shops

– Address: 3335 W Sunshine St, Springfield, MO 65807-1018

#2. The Library Center

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (38)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: 4653 S Campbell Ave, Springfield, MO 65810-1723

#1. Ozark Empire Fairgrounds

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68)

– Type of activity: Convention Centers

– Address: 3001 N Grant Ave, Springfield, MO 65803-1021

