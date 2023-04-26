Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated things to do in Springfield on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
#30. Fantastic Caverns
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,933)
– Type of activity: Caverns & Caves
– Address: 4872 N Farm Road 125, Springfield, MO 65803-6168
#29. Johnny Morris’ Wonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,285)
– Type of activity: Natural History Museums • Aquariums
– Address: 500 W Sunshine St, Springfield, MO 65807-2436
#28. Springfield Botanical Gardens at Nathanael Greene/Close Memorial Park
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (567)
– Type of activity: Gardens
– Address: 2400 S Scenic Ave, Springfield, MO 65807-3220
#27. Springfield Conservation Nature Center
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (320)
– Type of activity: Nature & Wildlife Areas
– Address: 4601 S Nature Center Way, Springfield, MO 65804-4920
#26. Mizumoto Japanese Stroll Garden
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (223)
– Type of activity: Parks • Gardens
– Address: 2400 S Scenic Ave, Springfield, MO 65807-3220
#25. Springfield Cardinals
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (494)
– Type of activity: Arenas & Stadiums
– Address: 955 E Trafficway St, Springfield, MO 65802-3671
#24. Discovery Center of Springfield
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (203)
– Type of activity: Science Museums
– Address: 438 St. Louis, Springfield, MO 65806
#23. Dickerson Park Zoo
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (480)
– Type of activity: Zoos
– Address: 3043 N Fort Ave, Springfield, MO 65803-1079
#22. Mother’s Brewing Company
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (107)
– Type of activity: Breweries
– Address: 215 S Grant Ave, Springfield, MO 65806-2001
#21. NRA National Sporting Arms Museum
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (173)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums
– Address: 1935 S Campbell Ave Bass Pro Shops, Springfield, MO 65807-2650
#20. Route 66 Car Museum
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (87)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums
– Address: not available
#19. The World’s Largest Fork
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (212)
– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks
– Address: 2215 W Chesterfield Blvd, Springfield, MO 65807-8683
#18. The Air and Military Museum of the Ozarks
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (73)
– Type of activity: Speciality Museums
– Address: 2305 E Kearney St, Springfield, MO 65803-4970
#17. Pythian Castle
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (328)
– Type of activity: Castles
– Address: 1451 E Pythian St, Springfield, MO 65802-2137
#16. Springfield National Cemetery
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (85)
– Type of activity: Cemeteries
– Address: 1702 E Seminole St, Springfield, MO 65804-2438
#15. Missouri Institute of Natural Science
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25)
– Type of activity: Science Museums
– Address: 2327 W Farm Road 190, Springfield, MO 65810-2378
#14. Sequiota Park
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (74)
– Type of activity: Bodies of Water • Nature & Wildlife Areas
– Address: 3500 S. Lone Pine Rd, Springfield, MO 65804
#13. Relics Antique Mall
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (79)
– Type of activity: Antique Shops • Shopping Malls
– Address: 2015 W Battlefield St, Springfield, MO 65807-4115
#12. Rutledge-Wilson Farm Community Park
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (77)
– Type of activity: Farms
– Address: 3825 W Farm Road 146, Springfield, MO 65802-7794
#11. History Museum on the Square
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (39)
– Type of activity: Historic Walking Areas • History Museums
– Address: 154 Park Central Square, Springfield, MO 65806-1313
#10. Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,572)
– Type of activity: Speciality & Gift Shops
– Address: 1935 S Campbell Ave, Springfield, MO 65807-2650
#9. Battlefield Mall
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (100)
– Type of activity: Shopping Malls
– Address: 2825 S Glenstone Ave, Springfield, MO 65804-3732
#8. Springfield Art Museum
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (99)
– Type of activity: Art Museums
– Address: 1111 E Brookside Dr, Springfield, MO 65807-1899
#7. Gillioz Theatre
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (81)
– Type of activity: Theaters
– Address: 325 Park Central E, Springfield, MO 65806-2206
#6. Route 66 Springfield Visitor Center
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (76)
– Type of activity: Visitor Centers
– Address: 815 E Saint Louis St Suite 100, Springfield, MO 65806-2417
#5. Crystal Cave
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (10)
– Type of activity: Caverns & Caves
– Address: 7126 N Crystal Cave Lane, Springfield, MO 65803
#4. Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (34)
– Type of activity: Theaters
– Address: 525 S John Q Hammons Pkwy, Springfield, MO 65806-2531
#3. Mikes Unique, Collectable & Antique Flea Market
– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (23)
– Type of activity: Antique Shops
– Address: 3335 W Sunshine St, Springfield, MO 65807-1018
#2. The Library Center
– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (38)
– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks
– Address: 4653 S Campbell Ave, Springfield, MO 65810-1723
#1. Ozark Empire Fairgrounds
– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (68)
– Type of activity: Convention Centers
– Address: 3001 N Grant Ave, Springfield, MO 65803-1021
