BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. – A high-speed motorcycle chase ended with the motorcyclist in jail and charged with driving while multiple offenses.

28-year-old Justice Jacob Vasquez of Salesville, Ark. is charged with intoxicated, reckless driving, fleeing by vehicle, fleeing by foot, resisting arrest, violation of probation, violation of restricted driver’s license, and driving while license suspended.

Vasquez led Baxter County Sheriff’s deputies on a high-speed chase on several highways around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 25.

Deputies were informed that Vasquez was leaving a residence off Highway 5 on a motorcycle while he possessed a suspended license, so they followed him onto the highway and tried to perform a traffic stop.

Vasquez continued to flee on the motorcycle until he crashed it on Cranfield Road. He then continued to run from deputies. Eventually, a deputy tackled Vasquez and arrested him.

He remains in custody at the Baxter County Jail on a $15,000 bond. His first court appearance is December 4.