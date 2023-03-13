ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Highway Patrol confirms that one of the officers involved in a Sunday night shooting has died. The shooting happened just before 9:20 p.m. at the Casey’s on Market Street in Hermann, Missouri. Officers have since surrounded a home where the suspect may be located.

Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith was identified as the officer killed in a tweet from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Spokesperson Corporal Kyle Green told FOX 2 the second Hermann officer who was shot was brought to a St. Louis hospital for treatment.

Out of concern for the officer’s safety, the hospital where the officer is located will not be revealed. A spokesperson for the hospital deferred any information about the officer’s condition to the Missouri Highway Patrol.

Corporal Green would not detail where the officers were struck, only describing the gunshot wounds injuries as serious. Green also would not release any information about where the second Hermann officer who was shot might have been taken for treatment.