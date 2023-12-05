In preparation for winter weather, the National Weather Service has changed the criteria for winter storm warnings. By dropping the snow threshold an inch, more warnings could be issued for the Ozarks.

For most of Missouri, and all of the Ozarks, a prediction of 5″ of snow will be eligible for a warning. In the past, the criteria started at 6″ of snow.

For Arkansas, the threshold will be 4″ of snow. The amount for ice and sleet has not changed. You can see an interactive map here.

The time constraint has also changed, dropping the more common 12-hour window. This will give National Weather Service meteorologists more flexibility on when they issue the warning.

The change will not be a huge one for the Ozarks. Last year, there was only one snowfall (January 24-25, 2023) and a winter storm warning was required under the new criteria.

Since the beginning of record-keeping in the Ozarks, Springfield has received six inches or more snowfall in a day 63 times. 96 times Springfield has picked up 5″ or more.

