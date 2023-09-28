SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — While Christmas may be a few months away, one of the largest children’s charities in the Ozarks is already preparing to help hundreds of families this holiday season.

Starting today, “Help Give Hope” is launching its Christmas assistance sign-up, something they’ve been doing for over 40 years.

“We were founded as a Christmas adoption charity, that’s how we started and our philosophy is to help children, you have to help their family as a whole, “ said Murray Beairsto, Executive Director for Help Give Hope.

Beairsto says over the course of the next few months, the charity will spend at least a thousand dollars on families depending on what they need for their home.

Beairsto said they’ve given refrigerators, furniture, and other appliances to families in need, and for kids, they get $100 worth of toys, clothing, and if they don’t already have one, receive a bike.

To sign up for assistance, you need to bring social security cards for all family members in your house and plan to stay at least an hour for the application process. As well as the monthly amounts of assistance you receive (child support, food stamps, etc.), and be prepared to schedule a home visit.

“The process is almost three months because we do interview them. find out exactly the things that they need for their home and we distribute it in mid to late December, just before Christmas, ” said Beairsto.

Family sign-up days are Thursday, September 28th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, September 30th from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Help Give Hope warehouse.

“If for some reason we’re not able to help a family, they are automatically put into the Crosslines holiday center so that they will get help for sure,” said Beairsto.