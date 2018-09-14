Help Give Hope Garage Sale Starts Today Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. photo: helpgivehelp.org [ + - ] Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Bargain shoppers listen up -- today kicks off one of the largest charity garage sales in southwest Missouri.

Help Give Hope in Springfield provides a wide variety of assistance to needy families across the Ozarks. And it's time for their annual garage sale where you an find bargains and help others. That's where we find KOLR10's Daniel Shedd where they have an entire warehouse full of bargains.

Help Give Hope's Garage Sale not only gives bargain shoppers a good deal, but it also raises money for families right here in the Ozarks. They provide general assistance as well as a used car program to people in need.

The garage sale is happening today and tomorrow from 8am until 4pm. Their location is at 2809 N. Cedarbrook in Springfield. For more information, click here.

