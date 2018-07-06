Health Minute: Is Intermittent Fasting Right for You? Video

Looking to lose weight but hate the idea of counting calories?

Well, a new health trend may just be the thing for you. Intermittent fasting involves cycling between periods of eating and abstaining from food.

And more research shows it may promote weight loss and overall health.

There are three common versions you can try, depending on your life style and you should talk over your medical history with a professional first.

One type of intermittent fasting, is called "time-restricted feeding," this is where a person eats all of their calories within a three to 12 hour window and fasts the rest of the day.

Or you could try the "5:2" diet. This where you eat just 500 to 600 calories a day for two days a week, then whatever you want the other five.

If you're really adventurous, you can alternate eating with 24-hour fasting periods. That means every other day, no food or caloric drinks can be consumed.

But experts warn not to go crazy and binge during your non-fasting hours. That can undo the calorie restriction all together.

And make sure you fill up on proteins and fiber-rich foods. These will help keep you fuller, longer.

(Kim Hutcherson, CNN)