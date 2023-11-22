ST. CLAIR, Mo. — A head-on crash involving two vehicles north of El Dorado Springs killed one woman from Rockville.

Remi Johnson, 23, was traveling southbound on Route H when a northbound vehicle struck her vehicle near the center of the roadway.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The northbound vehicle was driven by a 16-year-old juvenile who suffered serious injuries. Another 16-year-old passenger also had serious injuries in the crash.

This is Troop D’s 131st fatality accident for 2023.