Head-On Collision Kills Crane Woman

STONE COUNTY, Mo. - A head-on crash in Stone County has killed a woman from Crane.

The collision happened Monday afternoon just South of Route M on Missouri 413.

Barbara Sutherland, 82, was driving northbound on MO 413 when another vehicle driving southbound crossed the center line, striking Sutherland's vehicle. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report indicates both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.

This is Troop D's 21st fatality for 2019.