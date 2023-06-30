MARSHFIELD, Mo. — Close friends are mourning the loss of 52-year-old Shawn Ellingburg.

“They didn’t give him a chance,” said Jessica Kelly. “He didn’t have a chance to defend himself.”

Kelly and her husband Dylan Main say they’ve known Ellingburg for years, and without any of Ellingburg’s family living in Marshfield, Missouri, their bond grew strong enough to call each other “brother” and “sister.”

Kelly and Main describe Ellingburg as a man who would help anyone. They say he was killed for no reason.

“They don’t make them like that,” Main said.

“Shawn was an angel, people don’t understand,” Kelly said.

Ellingburg was visiting the home of a person he would frequently help because the homeowner is in a wheelchair.

“He was there every day to make sure [the homeowner] had eaten,” Main said. “That he was changed, was hydrated, was not being left alone.”

Marshfield police say around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, a disturbance inside the home spilled outside and Ellingburg was stabbed multiple times and left for dead on the driveway.

Two juveniles fled from the home and were later arrested. The two have been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

The Webster County Juvenile Division says they cannot provide more details at this time.

“I want them to know how painful it is for me and my husband to know that our brother’s never coming back,” Kelly said.

Kelly and Main say Ellingburg originally came to Marshfield from Texas and Arkansas, before making a new family over the past several years.

“He took time out of his busy day just to come by and hang out and we’d watch Looney Tunes and eat popsicles and, you know, read books to my son,” Main said. “He absolutely gave kindness for free, and it cost him his life.”

A GoFundMe has been set up by relatives in Texas to help get Ellingburg’s remains back home.