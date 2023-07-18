SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Fatal crashes across the state are down, except in southwest Missouri.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, fatality crashes are up 111% from last year in Troop D.

The most recent fatality was Sunday, July 16, when 38-year-old Kenny Barker was riding a motorcycle on Farm Road 66.

The Highway Patrol says Barker’s motorcycle began to skid off the road and hit a fence.

Michael Williams played on the same softball team as Barker and says he was like a second father to him.

“Kenny was a key in everybody’s lives,” Williams said, “Kenny was the softball man and he was the softball guru.”

Barker was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, something the Highway Patrol says they are seeing less and less.

Sgt. Mike McClure with Troop D says southwest Missouri has seen a 43% increase in motorcycle deaths. Of those, 47% were not wearing a helmet.

“What we see on the road from day to day working crashes, we can attest to that seatbelts save lives,” McClure said.

Those who knew him say safety was always a top priority for Barker, making the news of the crash an even bigger shock.

“When he rode, he was always safe,” Williams said. “Even when he was on the pitch playing softball, he wore his helmet, his shin guards, he didn’t want to get hurt.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to fund Barker’s funeral expenses. You can donate here.