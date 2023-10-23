SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Beautiful fall weather Sunday brought many families out of the house and to Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park for Harvest Fest.

Families there on Sunday said it was a great way to spend the afternoon.

“Oh, we’ve been having a blast,” said Julina Foss who was at harvest fest with her family.

“Just a family fun day,” said Kyrsten Kreitler who was at Harvest Fest with her son. “We haven’t had one in a while and it was a gorgeous day.”

A crowd of families were at Harvest Fest for one of the last weekends in October.

“All of the fun activities, like the bounce houses,” said Foss. “The corn maze, the hayride and the cow ride.”

Harvest Fest featured a corn maze, a pumpkin patch, hayrides, bounce houses, and concessions. Families have been able to enjoy the fun every weekend in October.

“Mainly the pumpkin patch,” Kreitler said. “And then doing the corn maze.”

With so many options, there was something for everyone to enjoy. Mason Shivers was at Harvest Fest with his mom and little sister.

“I think it was the cow train,” Shivers said. “I think her favorite part was the lemonade.”

People could buy tickets for Harvest Fest activities like the hayride and the corn maze. However, it’s free to visit Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park and see all the animals like goats, cows, and pigs. With a clear sunny day, it was an all-round fun fall family atmosphere.

“Today was probably the best day to come out here,” Foss said. “Because it is going to start getting cold soon.”

“If you’re looking to have a great time and kids friendly,” Kreitler said. “It’s always Rutledge Wilson.”

Harvest Fest will be going on for one more weekend, on October 28-29.