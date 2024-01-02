HARRISON, Ark. — A man from Harrison, Arkansas is charged with capital murder and felony with a firearm after shooting his father on Dec. 15.

Michael Brewer, 24, was arrested following the shooting on Capps Road in Harrison. Officers arrived on scene and observed blood on the hands of Michael and took him into custody.

Shawn Brewer was found with gunshot wounds inside the residence. Michael told authorities that he and his father were in a physical fight that turned violent.

According to an affidavit, Shawn got off of Michael and walked toward a desk in the main area of the residence. At the same time, Michael went to his office and retrieved a .22 handgun and two loaded magazines with the intent to kill Shawn.

Michael Brewer’s next court appearance will be on Jan. 9.