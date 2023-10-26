In recent years, pumpkin everything has taken over. October 26 is National Pumpkin Day. A day to celebrate all the pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin pies, and jack-o-lanterns you can find.
Here are a few fun pumpkin facts to help you celebrate.
- Pumpkins are a fruit. Some people have proposed a pumpkin being our national fruit instead of blueberries.
- Pumpkins originated in Central America. The first pumpkins looked a lot different than what we see today.
- The state of Illinois grows the most pumpkins in the United States. Morton, Illinois is thought to be the pumpkin capital of the world.
- The yellow and orange flowers that bloom on the pumpkin vine are edible. It is described as an earthy taste.
- Pumpkins were served at the first Thanksgiving, but the pie looked a whole lot different. The pumpkins were hallowed out, filling the inside with milk, honey, and spices, and then baked.
- Pumpkins were first named by a French explorer in 1584 calling them ‘gros melons’, which translated to pumpions in English.
- The book ‘Cinderella’ was the first known use of the world pumpkin in literature.
- You shouldn’t eat your Jack-O-Lanterns. The smaller pumpkins are the best to eat. Pie or sugar pumpkins are sweeter.