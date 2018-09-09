Happening Today, September 9

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Here are some events happening around the area today.

2018 HBA Home Remodeling Show from 1-6 p.m. at the Springfield Expo Center. Come check out inspiration for your next home project with vendors and expert tips. Admission is $5 for adults.

25th Professional Bull Riders Invitational beginning at 4:45 p.m. at JQH arena.

An Affair of the Heart from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds. Experience vendors from across the nation selling unique crafts, arts and food. Admission is $5.