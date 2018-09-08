Happening Today, September 8

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Here are some events happening around the area today.

Japanese Fall Festival at the Japanese Stroll Garden at Nathanael Greene Park. Come celebrate Springfield's sister city, Isesaki, Japan, with artists, demonstrations, special guests, vendors and more. Tickets range from $3-12.

Brew at the Zoo at Dickerson Park Zoo from 6-9 p.m. This after hours event for 21 years and older features good music, brew and animals. Benefiting Friends of the Zoo.

Wickman's Fall Festival at 1345 S. Fort Ave from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Annual fall festival with pony rides, barrel train rides, crafters and more. Event is free.

Greek Festival from noon to 10 p.m. at 4200 South Holiday Avenue. This festival is a traditional family oriented celebration of everything Greek. Enjoy food vendors, silent auction, chariot rides and more. Event is free.