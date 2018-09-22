Happening Today, September 22

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Here are some events happening around the area today.

Denney's Harley-Davidson Bikes, Blues and BBQ from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Denney's on West Sunshine. In-store specials, free food and a live concert. Event is free.

Springfield St. Jude Walk/Run to End Childhood Cancer from 8 a.m. to noon at Rutledge Wilson Farm Park. St. Jude supporters gather to raise money towards a goal of $75,000. $10 to walk, $10 for the Fun Run.

Dinner on the Diamond from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Hammons Field. Join World Series MVP and former St. Louis Cardinal David Eckstein for dinner and discussion. All attendees will receive an autograph from Eckstein. Tickets are $75. Proceeds benefit Lost and Found.

ABA Shrine Steak Cookoff Challenge at 5:30 p.m. at the back lot of the Shrine Mosque. Cash bar available along with a cook-off challenge and entertainment. Tickets are $20 and includes dinner.

2018 Fall Train Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Springfield Expo Center. See dozens of model railroads, shop from vendors and operate a locomotive simulator. Tickets are $7.