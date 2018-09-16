Happening Today, September 16

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Here are some events happening around the area today.

21st annual Cider Days on Walnut Street west of National Avenue. Artists and crafters from around the country gather to show off and sell their work. Don't forget all the great food. Admission is $4.

1860s Lifestyle Expo from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Nathanael Greene Park's Gray-Campbell Homestead. Step back in time to learn about the 1800s. Demonstrations, music and food are featured. Event is free.

57th Steam-O-Rama final day in Republic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. just off of US 60. Enjoy steam engines and old time farm equipment along with tons of vendors and food.