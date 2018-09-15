Happening Today, September 15

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Here are some events happening around the area today.

4th Annual Food Truck Fest from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the field next to Springfield Expo Center. Featuring the brightest and best food trucks and trailers from around the state. Free admission.

21st Annual Cider Days from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Walnut Street west of National Avenue. Arts and crafts, handmade products and much more from local artists around the region. Admission is $4 for adults.

BGCS Day for Kids and Fun Walk from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 1410 N. Fremont Ave. Giveaways, food, inflatables and more. Registration and breakfast begins at 8:30 a.m. with walk beginning at 9. All proceeds go toward college scholarships for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Springfield.

Sunset Soiree at 5 p.m. at Finley River Bridge in Ozark. Tickets include food, craft beer, silent auction, and much more. Contact SunsetSoireeJRBP@gmail.com for more info.

1860s Lifestyle Expo from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Nathanael Greene Park's Gray-Campbell farmstead. Step back in time and learn about living in the 1800s. Apple butter making, music, dancing and much more at this free event.