SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Habitat for Humanity of Springfield is celebrating a huge milestone later this morning.

Today, Jan. 17, marks the 35th anniversary of the group building in Greene County.

For 35 years, Habitat for Humanity has striven to provide people with affordable housing. Starting at 11 a.m. today, the non-profit will celebrate by having Springfield Chamber of Commerce members present for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

According to Chris Tuckness, the executive director for Habitat for Humanity of Springfield, the organization has built over 700 homes in Greene County since 1988.

In last year’s 2022 fiscal report, the non-profit served over 70 homes in Greene County.

They sold four homes, which housed 19 people and they repaired 20 homes, which helped 50 people. For this year’s goal, they hope to build at least six homes.

While the non-profit continues to house folks in Greene County, they have also had a substantial impact on the economy.

According to an economic analysis report from 2019 that was in Habitat’s 2022 annual report, for every dollar invested by the non-profit, one dollar and sixty-six cents were inserted into the local economy.

This means the non-profit had a $4.8 million impact in Greene County.

And according to Tuckness, they have invested over $2.8 million into operations, construction and rehabilitation.

But for any of this to be possible, the non-profit relies on the volunteers that come through the program to help with the projects. And according to the report, there were plenty of members in the community who helped out.

Nearly 5,000 people volunteered last year, putting in more than 23,000 total volunteer hours.