SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — “It’s a very sweet ending to a very long story.”

In 2016, Gypsy Rose Blanchard was sentenced to 10 years in prison for her role in the stabbing death of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard.

Attorney Mike Stanfield has been working on Gypsy’s case from the beginning and will be heading to Chillicothe to meet with Gypsy and her family following her release.

Gypsy was released from the Chillicothe Correctional Center at 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28. While Stanfield is thrilled to see Gypsy reunite with her family, he says this case took a toll on him.

“It’s one of the most difficult things that I have ever been involved in. Gypsy has gone through things that I wouldn’t wish upon anyone and to finally be at the end of this for her to come out and start living a normal life is wonderful,” Stanfield said.

Stanfield says as part of her parole, Gypsy will be allowed to leave Missouri and live in Louisiana with her husband Ryan Scott Anderson, whom she married while she was in prison.

He says he’s still grasping the thought that prison was a better environment for Gypsy than having to deal with the abuse from her mother.

“One of the hardest things for me was the fact that the best deal for her was something that landed her in prison for almost a decade, and after spending much of her life a captive for her mother to be imprisoned again was not really where I wanted her to be,” Stanfield said.

Despite the harsh reality, Gypsy told Stanfield that prison was good for her and when asked if he thought the justice system worked in the case, he says it did.

“Yes we were able to come to a resolution that was satisfactory for the state, satisfactory for my client and ultimately that is what this is about. Making sure justice is served and I’m able to provide good representation,” Stanfield said.