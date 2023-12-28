CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — Gypsy Rose Blanchard is now a free woman as she was released from prison early on Thursday morning after serving more than half of her 10-year prison sentence.

Blanchard was convicted in 2016 for her role in the murder of her mother. She was released from the Chillicothe Correctional Center in the overnight hours.

On June 14, 2015, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department found Dee Dee Blanchard stabbed to death at her home in Springfield.

Gypsy was believed to be terminally ill but investigators say her mother likely suffered from a mental condition which causes a parent to fake an illness in a child to get attention. Authorities were notified by concerned friends after seeing a post on the Facebook account shared by Gypsy and her mother stating someone was dead.

That led to the discovery of Dee Dee’s body. Gypsy’s wheelchair was left behind at the scene but nowhere to be found.

The Facebook post was traced to a location in Wisconsin where Gypsy’s boyfriend, 27-year-old Nicholas Godejohn, lived. Two days later, authorities arrested the couple and charged them with first-degree murder.

They say Godejohn was the one who stabbed Dee Dee and Gypsy planned it. Godejohn is currently serving a life sentence.

Gypsy eventually pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and served more than 85 percent of her sentence.

In an interview with NewsNation, Gypsy’s stepmother, Kristy Blanchard, says her family is excited to be reunited and are planning to celebrate a late Christmas.

Gypsy plans to release an e-book next month and says she will attend the Chiefs game this Sunday with her husband Ryan Scott Anderson, whom she married while in prison.