SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After multiple fatal shootings and armed robberies in recent weeks, violent crime has been in the spotlight in Springfield.

Chief of Police Paul Williams presented his usual report to City Council on Monday night. The data shows that crimes against persons are down across the board.

However, some residents in Springfield still feel like violent crime, especially gun violence, is a continuous problem in their neighborhood.

“In certain areas of Springfield, that might be the case that gun violence and other violence might be down,” said Zack Wilson, the marketing and youth development coordinator for the Drew Lewis Foundation, “But in areas like Grant Beach, there is still a prevalent area that has these sort of issues.”

Williams says there is still work to be done.

“We’re all in this together,” Williams said. “You know, it’s not just a police matter. We can’t do this on our own.”