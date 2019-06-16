Grovespring man dead after overnight ATV accident
WRIGHT COUNTY - A 20-year-old Grovespring man is dead after an ATV he was riding on struck a fence, a crash report from MSHP says.
James Schmidt, 20, of Grovespring, died after a Honda ATV he was riding on ran off the road and struck a steel bar fence. The accident occurred on Pyatt Road, 8 miles west of Hartville.
The accident happened on Sunday, June 16 at 1 a.m.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
