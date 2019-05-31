Greene County Sheriff's Office searching for missing girl Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. - The Green County Sheriff's Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident.

Julia Walker, is a white female, has dark brown hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black shirt with white writing, jean shorts, and a black backpack.

Walker was last seen riding a green bicycle and is possibly suicidal by unknown means.

Anyone who sees the missing person, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Green County Sheriff's Department at 417-868-4040.

