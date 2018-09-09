Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott Discusses Deputy Rescue Mission Video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Deputy Aaron Roberts, 35, died Friday night when his patrol car was swept off a bridge by flood waters.

The accident happened on Cabin Creek Road off of Highway AA.

It's located near Farm Road 221 and Farm Road 2.

Friday night's situation turned into a search and rescue after Deputy Roberts responded to an abandoned 911 call at a residence, meaning someone called 911 and hung up.

After he checked well being at the call, he returned to service.

Roberts attempted to cross a bridge on Cabin Creek Road that had water over the top of it due to Friday's downpour brought on by Tropical Depression Gordon from the south.

Sheriff Jim Arnott says they got the initial call that Roberts was in danger.

"He radioed in that his car had been washed off the roadway," says Arnott.

As flood waters engulfed the bridge, Deputy Roberts tried to call for help as his car was pulled into the water. That was the last time fellow deputies had communication with Roberts.

"A short time later Deputy Roberts was located at his patrol car and was deceased. He was inside the vehicle," Arnott says.

There are no lights on that country road, and Sheriff Arnott is very familiar with the area.

"I live in that area, and if you're not exactly familiar with that area it's easy to be fooled. When it does rain and come up over the road surface, it could be 6-8 feet deep and it doesn't appear that way if you're not familiar with the road," Arnott says.

Springfield Fire and Rescue tried to navigate the flood waters in the search mission.

"The boats were deployed, they weren't able to maneuver very well because of the current," Arnott explains.

The seemingly torrential conditions made it tough to locate the deputy.

"It was over an hour, may have been a couple hours. The car was probably a couple hundred feet off the roadway, but the water was so deep that the car was underwater for a period of time. Only when the water began to slow down, they were able to find the car," says Arnott.

After Roberts was discovered he was transported to Mercy Hospital, where several Greene County deputies gathered there as well.

Arnott says the Greene County family will lean on one another for support as they mourn the loss of their brother.

"He was really happy to work here. Deputy Roberts has been here a little over a year, but within that time he has made some great friends and bonds with not only fellow deputies, but the community, and we're going to miss him," Arnott says.

Arnott adds that deputies will be offered several avenues of support during this grieving period, including counseling.

Deputy Roberts leaves behind a wife and a 7-year-old daughter.