SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man from Greene County has been charged with two counts of stealing after he allegedly obtained personal information from two elderly people and withdrew thousands of dollars from their accounts.

Chase Hoffmann is charged with one count of stealing more than $25,000 and another count of stealing more than $750 after two separate incidents.

In 2021, Hoffman was a contractor with a company when he arrived at an elderly person’s house for roof repairs. The victim provided a check made out to Hoffmann for $4,793.13. Court documents say Hoffman lied to his employers saying the victim had not paid the bill.

Court documents say Hoffmann cashed the victim’s check himself and then used the victim’s banking information to pay his bill at a day care facility.

In 2022, another victim reported fraudulent transactions on his Merrill Lynch account that equaled $26,552.64. These transactions included payments to local daycare facilities, online credit cards, landscaping businesses, Allstate insurance, Carmart car payments and utility payments.

The payments on the victim’s statement showed the name Chase Hoffmann, who the victim recognized as a foreman of a company he hired for repairs on his roof.

An arrest warrant was issued for Hoffmann on Tuesday.

Court documents say Hoffmann worked for a company called Triad Roofing. The Better Business Bureau website shows that company as being out of business.