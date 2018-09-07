Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Responds to Inquiry About Catholic Church

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson is responding to an inquiry from a concerned citizen, about the Missouri Attorney General's investigation into possible clergy abuse in the Catholic Church.

Patterson says, in an email, that he has been in touch with John Sauer, First Assistant to the Missouri Attorney General.

Patterson goes on to explain how his office would handle allegations in Greene County:

"Should the Attorney General's comprehensive investigation identify specific allegations of criminal conduct within Greene County, the Attorney General's Office would refer that matter to the Greene County Prosecuting Attorney's Office. We would then refer the matter to the appropriate law enforcement agency for a complete investigation of the specific alleged criminal acts. Whether a charge is filed would depend upon the results of the criminal investigation by law enforcement."

Patterson also asks anyone aware of clergy abuse in Missouri to make a report through the resource page on the Attorney General's website.

If a victim is under 18, a call can be made to the Missouri Child Abuse Hotline at 1.800.392.3738.

Last month, KOLR10 reported the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau plans to launch an independent inquiry.

You can watch an in-depth report from CBS News about the investigation happening in Missouri, by clicking here.