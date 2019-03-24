Greene County political parties prepare for 2020 Video

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – Both Greene County Republicans and Democrats both held events today to educate and discuss the future of their respective parties.

Politicians like Governor Mike Parson, Senators Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley, and Representative Billy Long attended the GOP event.

“We’re promoting the republican party in an off-year election and its really great to see all the grassroots people here that keep the state house in republican hands,” Rep. Long said.

Governor Parson, who declared a state of emergency in Northwest Missouri this week says he, and the other governors in the Midwest are working to help the flood victims and investigate fixing the problem with the river.

“When you start having to evacuate towns and villages and you get concerned about utilities in the water, it was time to do an emergency declaration so that’s what we did,” Parson said. “Right now, it’s just about keeping people safe in that area and what we’re going to do once that water moves down.”

Down the street, Greene County Democrats offered information sessions with officials like Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade and 2020 Missouri Attorney General candidate Elad Gross.

“To win back the House, to win it back in Missouri, it’s going to take a long time and we’ve got to have an election where we move it five points, five points again,” said Quade.

Gross however, says it’s all about corruption and dark money.

“There's a reason why our policies aren't really geared toward folks who need help,” Gross said. We've got poor kids going to poor schools. We've got hospital closures all over the state. Our roads are terrible and that's because our government is working with those who have a lot of money and power and not for the rest of us."

Rep. Long says he expects the Republicans to succeed in 2020.

“I think the President will get re-elected and I think we’ll take back the house,” Long said.

There are currently 17 candidates running for a Presidential nomination, 15 of which are running as Democrats.