SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Greene County Sheriff’s office is searching for a man accused or striking a patrol car with his vehicle and fleeing from arrest.

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Officer Paige Rippee said deputies were attempting to stop the wanted man in the 2200 block of West Brower when he fled, striking the patrol car.

There were no injuries from the crash, she said.

The man’s vehicle was located abandoned near Division and Lexington. The driver and other occupants were gone from that scene.

Rippee said the man’s identity is known and may be released later today.