Greene County Man Arrested, Charged for Abusing 8-Year-Old Daughter

UPDATE: Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson confirmed Davis is a suspect in the Kinzlea Kilgore case.

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. -- A man was charged yesterday, July 1, for abusing his 8-year-old daughter.

Kenneth Davis, 32, has been charged with six counts of abuse or neglect of a child, which is a felony.

According to a Facebook post made by the Greene County Sheriff's Office, he was also charged with one count of abuse or neglect of a child - serious emotional or physical injury, which is also a felony.

Davis is being held in the Greene County jail with a $100,000 open court only bond.

Read the probable cause statement below: