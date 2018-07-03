Greene County Man Arrested, Charged for Abusing 8-Year-Old Daughter
UPDATE: Greene County Prosecutor Dan Patterson confirmed Davis is a suspect in the Kinzlea Kilgore case.
Read more on the death of 2-year-old Kinzlea here.
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. -- A man was charged yesterday, July 1, for abusing his 8-year-old daughter.
Kenneth Davis, 32, has been charged with six counts of abuse or neglect of a child, which is a felony.
According to a Facebook post made by the Greene County Sheriff's Office, he was also charged with one count of abuse or neglect of a child - serious emotional or physical injury, which is also a felony.
Davis is being held in the Greene County jail with a $100,000 open court only bond.
Read the probable cause statement below:
