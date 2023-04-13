GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — During a Missouri Senate meeting on April 12, State Senator Mike Moon defended his stance to allow 12-year-olds to get married in Missouri with their parent’s consent.

“Do you know any kids who have been married at age 12?” Moon asked a speaker who brought up his voting against allowing kids to be married to adults with parental consent. “I do. And guess what — they’re still married.”

On Twitter, Moon wrote a reply to someone who shared the video of him defending his stance:

“Something that is often missing is the back story. With regard to my answer, I did not discuss the details: a 12 year old impregnated a minor of similar age. With consent of the parents, they married… and are still married today.”

Moon made the statement during a defense of his Senate Bill 49, which would disallow health care providers from performing gender transition surgeries on minors. The bill does not mention allowing surgeries with parental consent.

In 2018, Moon opposed a bill that raised the legal age to marry with parental consent from 15 to 16 in Missouri.

Senator Moon is from Ash Grove in Greene County. He represents the 29th Senatorial District in the Missouri Senate, a district that covers Barry, Christian, Lawrence and McDonald counties.