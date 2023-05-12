SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputy and his K9 helped locate a missing boy on May 11.

According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to North Pickwick Avenue for the report of a missing 8-year-old boy around 5 p.m. The boy had been missing for about 30 minutes and was considered at-risk due to a medical condition.

After a search by the sheriff’s office, Deputy Timothy Hamp and K9 Loki found the boy in the area of Farm Road 165 and Farm Road 96.

“Our dedicated Deputies and K9 Units were once again able to locate a missing, endangered child. I am proud of the work they do and truly appreciate all of the neighbors who quickly joined the search team,” Sheriff Jim Arnott said.

The boy was not injured and is now back safe at home with his family.