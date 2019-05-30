Greene County judicial district on track to get first new circuit judge since 1976

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image License: MGN Image

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- Greene County's clogged courtrooms may soon be getting some relief.

For the first time since 1976, the state budget passed by the House and Senate includes money for a new circuit court judge in the 31st Judicial District, doing a little to improve the situation of a county that needed about five more judges to be fully staffed, according to a work study.

County leaders say if the budget is signed by Gov. Mike Parson, it could help move court proceedings along more quickly and potentially reduce the amount of time people spend in the overcrowded Greene County jail awaiting trial or a plea deal.

"It will certainly allow us to assign this judge many, many cases and we'll be able to divide the caseload and provide people more access to judges," said Presiding Judge Michael Cordonnier. "We'll be able to hear cases quicker and provide more access to the courts."

A recent work study found that Greene County needed 4.85 judges to keep up with the existing workload, and Cordonnier said the new position would go a long way to alleviating those problems.

