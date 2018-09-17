Greene County Family Justice Center to Open Oct. 1

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of Nathan Papes at the Springfield News-Leader

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The new furniture has been delivered. The walls are painted. The staff — including victim advocates, law enforcement and prosecutors — have moved their desks into the cubicles.

The Greene County Family Justice Center will open on Oct. 1, following a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. The event will also serve as a kickoff for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson, Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams and a domestic violence survivor will speak at the ribbon cutting. There will be an open house at the center until noon.

The center is located in the second floor of the Greene County Courthouse, in a 3,000-square-foot space that was once home to the prosecutor's office.

The center's project coordinator, Jamie Willis, explained that the location is temporary. The center will probably be housed in the courthouse for one to three years.

(Story shared by Springfield News-Leader. Read the full article here.)