Greene County Detectives Conducting Death Investigation Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of MGN Online [ + - ]

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Greene County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation in the 3200 block of Clifton Avenue, according to their Twitter page.

The deceased was located by an individual that lives in the area.

This is an ongoing investigation.