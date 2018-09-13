Greene County Detectives Conducting Death Investigation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Greene County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation in the 3200 block of Clifton Avenue, according to their Twitter page.
The deceased was located by an individual that lives in the area.
This is an ongoing investigation.
More Stories
-
NEW YORK (AP) - The New York Mets and Miami Marlins have bumped their…
-
MANILA, Philippines (AP) - The most powerful typhoon of the season is…
-
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) - A 10-year-old Missouri boy is recovering…