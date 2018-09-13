News

Greene County Detectives Conducting Death Investigation

Posted: Sep 12, 2018 09:00 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 12, 2018 09:48 PM CDT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Greene County Sheriff's Office is conducting a death investigation in the 3200 block of Clifton Avenue, according to their Twitter page.

The deceased was located by an individual that lives in the area.

This is an ongoing investigation.

