Greene County Deputy's Car Washes Off Road, Communication Lost
Update ( ):
Update (10:45 p.m.):
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. -- The Greene County Sheriff's Office has lost contact with a deputy who radioed in that his car was washed off the road.
According to the sheriff's office, the deputy cleared a call in the 9500 block of Farm Road 2. As he was returning to service, the deputy radioed in that his car was washed off the road. The Greene County Sheriff's Office tweeted that it has not found the vehicle or been able to contact the deputy.
9/7/18, a Deputy cleared a 911 call in the 9500 block of FR 2. He was returning to service & moments later radioed that his car was washed off of the road. Since that last radio traffic, we have not been able to locate the vehicle or communicate with the deputy.— GCSO (@GreeneCountySO) September 7, 2018
Original story:
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. -- A water rescue is in progress near the Greene and Dallas County line.
Dispatch confirmed the rescue is ongoing near Farm Road 221 and Farm Road 2.
We have a reporter headed to the scene to bring you the latest.
Proud of the @SGF_Fire Department Water Rescue Team tonight, and praying for all those who are responding and involved. https://t.co/v9eA0euUsZ— Chief Pennington (@SGFFireChief) September 7, 2018
