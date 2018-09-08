News

Greene County Deputy's Car Washes Off Road, Communication Lost

By:

Posted: Sep 07, 2018 08:47 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 07, 2018 11:23 PM CDT

Update ( ):

Update (10:45 p.m.):

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. -- The Greene County Sheriff's Office has lost contact with a deputy who radioed in that his car was washed off the road.

According to the sheriff's office, the deputy cleared a call in the 9500 block of Farm Road 2. As he was returning to service, the deputy radioed in that his car was washed off the road. The Greene County Sheriff's Office tweeted that it has not found the vehicle or been able to contact the deputy.

Original story:

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. -- A water rescue is in progress near the Greene and Dallas County line.

Dispatch confirmed the rescue is ongoing near Farm Road 221 and Farm Road 2.

We have a reporter headed to the scene to bring you the latest. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


