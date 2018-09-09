Deputy Dies in Often-Flooded Area: 'There Wasn't a Thing We Could Do But Pray' Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FAIR GROVE, Mo. - Friday night's tragedy happened during a flash flood warning in the Fair Grove area which saw over five inches of rain in a matter of hours.

KOLR10 was at the scene Saturday morning when crews were pulling deputy Aaron Robert's car out of the water.

"An overwhelming sense of doom is the best way I can describe it," said Erin Mallard, who lives close to where deputy Roberts died. "My husband and I both just wanted to help, there wasn't a thing we could do but pray, so that's what we did."

She's lived in the area her whole life and tells KOLR10 this isn't the first time someone's car has been swept off the bridge.

"This is probably the fifth time since 1993," Mallard explained. "These cabins have been here since 1969, and 1993 was the first time we saw that; it's happened five or six times since then."

Neighbors said it's pitch black out there during the night — there are absolutely no lights.

So it's extremely easy to underestimate the water levels on this bridge, especially if you're unfamiliar with this road.

"Most people who live around here know if it's raining and has rained that hard, don't come down this road," Mallard said. "There's lots of other ways to go around this, if you don't know this area, you wouldn't know that the road dips there really if you're not from around here."

"You can literally be driving through an area and then come back just a short time later, and that area that was once totally clear and passable is now completely flooded with no way to get across," said Larry Woods, the director of the Office of Emergency Management.

Woods advises everyone to take extra precautions on the road during a flash flood warning.

"Especially out in the county in the rural areas where there really are no street lights, no lights to light the area other than just the headlights of your car, you can literally pop over a hill and be in the water before you know it," said Woods.

Yesterday's weather broke a 70-year-old record of the amount of rain in one day.

We got 2.55 inches, the record was 2.51.