Greene County Deputy Laid to Rest

SPRINGFIELD -- The community and law enforcement from across the state paid their respects to the deputy who lost his life in the line of duty last week.

On Thursday, the Greene County family gathered to remember their fallen brother. The men and women of the department rode to the visitation as a unit, supporting one another during the toughest of times. A showing of solidarity between all types of emergency responders, as well as the community, including someone that attended church with the Roberts family... Rose Chaloux.

"I just started crying, I just feel so bad that there is a wife and a mom who lost her loved one. I met his wife a few months ago at Praise Assembly and she's a very sweet lady," Chaloux recalls.

Rose was touched to see all of the support from agencies that came to pay their respects to a fellow member of law enforcement.

"I didn't realize how many were here from everywhere. From every corner of the state," says Chaloux.

Hundreds of officers from dozens of agencies from all over the state were in attendance, and even some out of state. One of those officers is Master Sergeant Matt Cross from the Kansas City, Police Department.

"It really hits home, so it kind of puts things into perspective and stuff like that. Obviously, it's just a true honor to come anywhere that we can to help assist with escorts," Cross says.

With Deputy Roberts laid to rest, the department, community, and Roberts family keep him in their hearts going forward.

Last Friday after Greene County Deputy Aaron Roberts passed away, Sheriff Jim Arnott spoke about the impact Roberts had made in just a year with the department.

"Within that time, he's made some great friends and bonds with not only fellow deputies but the community, and we're going to miss him," Arnott says.

Roberts was 35, and is survived by his wife and 7-year-old daughter.

